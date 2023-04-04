Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed

Soldiers clear snow from an avalanche near Nathu La mountain pass in India's Sikkim state, on April, 4, 2023. (Indian Army via AP) Soldiers clear snow from an avalanche near Nathu La mountain pass in India's Sikkim state, on April, 4, 2023. (Indian Army via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia

Finland is poised to join NATO on Tuesday, a historic realignment brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the head of the military alliance said it would not send more troops to the Nordic country unless it asked for help.

People sit on the steps of Helsinki Cathedral in Helsinki, Finland, on April 3, 2023. (Sergei Grits / AP)

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social