Autopsy reveals man's death awaiting trial on charges of killing mother at sea was not suspicious

Nathan Carman leaves federal court in Providence, R.I., Aug. 21, 2019. An autopsy has determined that Carman's death while he was awaiting trial on charges of killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars was not suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Twenty-nine-year-old Carman was found dead in his cell in a county jail in New Hampshire on June 15. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Nathan Carman leaves federal court in Providence, R.I., Aug. 21, 2019. An autopsy has determined that Carman's death while he was awaiting trial on charges of killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars was not suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Twenty-nine-year-old Carman was found dead in his cell in a county jail in New Hampshire on June 15. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

