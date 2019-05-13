Autopsy results expected soon in German crossbow deaths
BERLIN -- Police investigating the death of three people whose bodies were found with crossbow bolts inside them at a hotel in Bavaria say they have found a third, unused crossbow inside a bag.
Police spokesman Stefan Gaisbauer said Monday that autopsy results on the victims are expected Tuesday.
He said: "We assume that no other persons were involved in the deaths of the three."
A 53-year-old man and two women aged 33 and 30, all of them German citizens, were found dead at a hotel in Passau near the Austrian border Saturday. The man and the older woman were lying together in bed and the younger woman was lying on the floor. The bodies had bolts inside them. Two crossbows were already found Saturday.
