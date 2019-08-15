Authorities: Woman pulls gator from pants during stop
In this image provided by Chicago Animal Care and Control, a person holds an alligator, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. (Kelley Gandurski/Chicago Animal Care and Control via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 1:30PM EDT
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Officials say a Florida woman who pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop and illegally possessed numerous other wild animals has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to four charges.
Florida prosecutors say a Charlotte County sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup truck in May after it ran a stop sign. The driver, 22-year-old driver Michael Clemons, told the deputy he and his 25-year-old passenger, Ariel Machan-Le Quire, were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass. He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.
When the deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle" backpack, he asked if Machan-Le Quire had anything else. She pulled the 1-foot (0.3-meter) gator from her pants.
Officials say the Clemons case is pending.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Strong typhoon crosses southwest Japan; 1 dead, dozens hurt
- Gibraltar releases Iran oil tanker that U.S. sought to seize
- Authorities: Woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Armed man arrested at Walmart says 'it was was foolish,' has no regrets
- India's PM defends Kashmir policy amid clash with Pakistan