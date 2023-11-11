World

    • Authorities in Gaza say Rafah border crossing into Egypt to reopen as of Sunday

    Authorities in the Gaza Strip say the Rafah land crossing between the war-torn territory and Egypt will reopen on Sunday after being closed for the two previous days.

    The announcement was shared on a Facebook page on which the General Authority for Crossings and Borders posts a daily list of foreigners cleared to make the journey.

    That list had not been updated as of Saturday night, but Global Affairs Canada previously confirmed that 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families had been cleared to cross the border as of Friday.

    The border has been closed since then, however, leaving all stranded in Gaza amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation and escalating fighting between Israeli troops and militants from Hamas, which controls the enclave.

     

    Global Affairs did not provide any updates on Saturday and did not respond to multiple requests for information.

    A total of 107 people with connections to Canada managed to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing on Tuesday and Thursday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11,2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat B.C. Lions to secure Grey Cup berth

    Brady Oliveira rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown while Nick Hallett blocked a punt and scored to help propel the Blue Bombers to a franchise-record fourth straight Grey Cup appearance after a 24-13 victory over the B.C. Lions in Saturday's CFL West Division final.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    • Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

      As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    • At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars

      Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News