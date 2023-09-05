Austrian security officials say they've broken up a terror cell suspected of links to Islamic State

In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, the flag of U.N. states wave in front of the the International Centre building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA,in Vienna, Austria, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Florian Schroetter, FILE/AP Photo) In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, the flag of U.N. states wave in front of the the International Centre building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA,in Vienna, Austria, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Florian Schroetter, FILE/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social