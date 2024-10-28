World

    • Austrian mayor shot dead with suspect on the run, police say

    Police patrol near Rohrbach, Upper Austria, after two people were shot dead on October 28. (Antonio Bayer / APA / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Police patrol near Rohrbach, Upper Austria, after two people were shot dead on October 28. (Antonio Bayer / APA / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    A major manhunt is underway in northern Austria after a hunter allegedly fatally shot two people and fled the scene, local police said Monday.

    Franz Hofer, mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau, was killed in the village of Altenfelden in Austria’s rural Muhlviertel region, near the border with Germany and the Czech Republic.

    A second man was also shot dead a short while later, Upper Austria police spokesperson Ulrike Handelbauer told CNN.

    A large-scale police operation with helicopters and special forces is underway, she said.

    Police said Roland Drexler, 56, is suspected of having killed the two men and made a getaway in a Volkswagen Caddy. “The man is believed to be extremely dangerous and armed,” police said.

    A dispute over hunting rights appeared to have sparked the incident, police added.

    According to Kronen Zeitung, a local outlet, the suspect was known to hunters in the area. “He was a difficult person,” said a hunter from the area who wished not to be named.

    The shooting shocked officials at the People’s Party (OVP) regional headquarters in Linz. “It’s madness,” said state party leader Florian Hiegelsperger.

    Herbert Sieghartsleitner, the state hunting master, said the incident was “unbelievable.”

    “I am deeply shocked by what has happened. I knew Franz Hofer very well personally,” he said, according to Kronen Zeitung.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

    Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News