Austrian COVID vaccine mandate to remain suspended in summer

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer presents the new COVID19- regulations at a news conference after a meeting of the Austrian government with the 'Austrian Covid Crisis Coordination Commission' (GECKO) in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. By March 5, 2022 most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer presents the new COVID19- regulations at a news conference after a meeting of the Austrian government with the 'Austrian Covid Crisis Coordination Commission' (GECKO) in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. By March 5, 2022 most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results

While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social