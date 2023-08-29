Australians to vote in a referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament on Oct. 14
Australians will vote on Oct. 14 on a proposed law to create a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the nation's first referendum in a generation.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced the referendum date, triggering just over six weeks of intensifying campaigning by both sides of the argument.
The referendum would enshrine in the constitution an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, a collection of advocates aimed at giving the nation's most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policy.
Australia has not held a referendum since 1999 and a referendum has not passed since 1977.
No referendum has ever passed without bipartisan support and the major parties remain divided over the Voice.
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Do parents want to know if their child changes pronouns at school? One survey finds most do but differ on consent
A recent survey finds most Canadians believe parents must be informed if their child wishes to change their gender identity at school, but opinions differ on whether parents should have a say in that decision.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Canadian anti-crime researcher sentenced to two years in prison in Algeria
A Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison, according to his lawyer.
Canada
-
-
-
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
-
These Ontario emergency departments will close temporarily this week due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages continue to plague rural Ontario hospitals, with hospital officials once again forced to temporarily close emergency departments.
-
World
-
A judge told Kansas authorities to destroy electronic copies of newspaper's files taken during raid
Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a small newspaper's files when police raided its office this month, a judge ordered Tuesday, nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned.
-
U.S. to send $250 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will send an additional $250 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as part of its ongoing support of Kyiv's counteroffensive.
-
-
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The U.S. is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
-
Drones targeted 6 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, Russian officials say
Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting six Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday in what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil in the 18 months of fighting in Ukraine.
-
Vatican seeks to tamp down outrage over pope's words of praise for Russian imperial past
The Vatican on Tuesday sought to tamp down an uproar that erupted after Pope Francis praised Russia's imperialist past during a video conference with Russian Catholics youths, insisting that he never intended to encourage modern-day Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Politics
-
-
-
Health
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
-
-
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
WATCH
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
-
FBI and European partners seize major malware network in blow to global cybercrime
U.S. officials said Tuesday that the FBI and its European partners infiltrated and seized control of a major global malware network used for more than 15 years to commit a gamut of online crimes including crippling ransomware attacks.
Entertainment
-
CBS honouring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special
CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker a last run on television with a prime-time tribute special that will air on the network Thursday night.
-
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
'Breaking Bad' stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors
The cast of 'Breaking Bad' has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors.
Business
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
-
Apple to host fall event on Sept. 12, analysts expect new iPhones
Apple said on Tuesday it would host its fall event on Sept. 12, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be the unveiling of a new line of iPhones and smartwatches.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
-
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
-
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Sports
-
'Ready for change': John Herdman eyes opportunity to develop, build Toronto FC back into a winner
One of John Herdman's biggest motivations is quite simple: the chance to develop a new group and help Toronto FC return to its former glory.
-
New women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
-
'Like Snoop Dogg's living room': Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court
It's become a stink at the U.S. Open: a pungent marijuana smell that wafted over an outer court, clouded the concentration of one of the world's top players and left the impression there's no place left to escape the unofficial scent of the city.
Autos
-
-
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.