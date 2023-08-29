Australians to vote in a referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament on Oct. 14

FILE - Stedman Sailor stands in front of the Aboriginal Australian Flag as he arrives with other members of the Aboriginal community to take part in a smoking ceremony as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Jan. 26, 2018. Australia’s House of Representatives voted overwhelming on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in favor of holding a referendum this year on creating a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament, an advocate that promises the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on policies that effect their lives. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) FILE - Stedman Sailor stands in front of the Aboriginal Australian Flag as he arrives with other members of the Aboriginal community to take part in a smoking ceremony as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Jan. 26, 2018. Australia’s House of Representatives voted overwhelming on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in favor of holding a referendum this year on creating a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament, an advocate that promises the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on policies that effect their lives. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

