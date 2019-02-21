

The Associated Press





MELBOURNE, Australia -- A man who drove a stolen car into lunchtime crowds in downtown Melbourne and killed six people was sentenced to life imprisonment Friday in what the judge described as "one of the worst examples of mass murder in Australian history."

James Gargasoulas, 29, showed little emotion when sentenced in Victoria state's Supreme Court. Under the terms of his sentence, he will spend at least 46 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Families of the victims filled the courtroom for Justice Mark Weinberg's ruling. Gargasoulas was in a drug-induced psychosis in January 2017 when he killed the six people and injured dozens more in the busy Bourke St. Mall.

His victims included a 3-month-old baby who was thrown 60 metres (200 feet) from his stroller and a 10-year-old girl.

"Your actions were both callous and cowardly," the judge said. "You have shown no genuine remorse."

The judge described in detail the events of the "terrifying rampage," noting each victim killed as well as those left with broken bones, head injuries, internal bleeding and other lasting damage.

"You left a trail of destruction," the judge said. "The horror of what you did has profoundly impacted the lives of those who were present that day."

Crime Stoppers Victoria ambassador George Halvagis said he thinks Gargasoulas should die in jail.

"He should never, ever, get out of there," he told reporters after the sentencing.

Grieving relatives earlier told the court of their pain. The brother of Japanese victim Yosuke Kanno, 25, said he will continue suffering until he dies.

In a letter read to the court, Gargasoulas insisted he was not evil and blamed "government oppression" for the murders. He also said he was the Messiah and was acting on the wishes of God on the day of the rampage, but was in a "bad headspace."

Gargasoulas has treatment-resistant paranoid schizophrenia but was found fit to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty. In November, a jury found him guilty of the six murders and 27 counts of reckless conduct endangering life.

He had been using drugs and committing crimes in the weeks before the attack and was on bail. The judge noted he was meant to face court on the day of the massacre. Police had tailed the stolen Holden Commodore for some of its journey into downtown Melbourne before the rampage.

"Your crimes have had a shattering effect on countless lives," Weinberg said.

Gargasoulas will be eligible to apply for release in 2063, when he's 73.