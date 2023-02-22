Australian pleads guilty to killing gay American in 1988
An Australian pleaded guilty on Thursday to the manslaughter of an American who fell to his death 35 years ago from a Sydney cliff top that was known as a gay meeting place.
Scott White’s admission in the New South Wales state Supreme Court comes three months after he had his conviction for murdering Scott Johnson overturned by an appeals court.
The family of the Los Angeles-born Johnson had fought for years to overturn an initial finding that the 27-year-old mathematician had taken his own life in 1988.
White, 52, was arrested in Sydney in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to the murder of Johnson, who was an Australian National University Ph.D. student living in the capital Canberra when he died.
White took his lawyers by surprise in January last year by pleading guilty to murder during a pretrial hearing.
About 20 minutes later, White signed a statement saying that he had been “confused” when he pleaded guilty, had not caused Johnson’s death and wanted to plead not guilty.
But the judge recorded the guilty plea and White was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison.
In sentencing White, the judge said she did not find beyond reasonable doubt that the murder was a gay hate crime, which would have led to a longer prison term. Johnson had been openly gay.
In November, three judges of the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal in Sydney ruled that White should have been allowed to reverse his guilty plea, quashing his conviction and sentence.
The judges said there was a question about White’s culpability for murder that could have been raised in a trial. A trial could have resulted in his acquittal or conviction of the lesser crime of manslaughter.
White on Thursday pleaded not guilty to murder and guilty to manslaughter. Prosecutors had earlier agreed with White’s lawyers to accept the plea.
Police Deputy Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans told reporters outside court that the conviction vindicated the Johnson family’s long fight for justice, since the 1989 ruling by a coroner that his death was a suicide.
“Look, a very emotional day for everyone, especially the Johnson family, who’ve been through a very traumatic time over the past 34 years and today really vindicates that family, what they’ve done over many, many years,” Yeomans said.
“We’re very, very happy from a police point of view, but obviously, more importantly for the Johnson family, it just comes to an end a very, very long saga in their lives, some 34 years this has been going on for, that they’ve fought for justice, and finally (it’s) come to fruition today,” he added.
White will be sentenced on a later date.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Hitting animals with everything from paddles to electric prods': Secret video prompts investigation into B.C. slaughterhouse
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida: police
A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
Canadians spend as much time worrying about finances as they would working a part-time job: poll
A new poll by Scotiabank shows Canadians are spending the same amount of time worrying about their finances as if they were working a part-time job.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election target
A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.
Australian pleads guilty to killing gay American in 1988
An Australian pleaded guilty on Thursday to the manslaughter of an American who fell to his death 35 years ago from a Sydney cliff top that was known as a gay meeting place.
Canada
-
'Hitting animals with everything from paddles to electric prods': Secret video prompts investigation into B.C. slaughterhouse
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
-
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
Defence Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday that the Canadian federal government is aware of buoys recovered from Arctic waters, and that this type of activity is not new.
-
Alberta commits $9.7M to replace RCMP in Grande Prairie; minister says provincial force still possible
Alberta's UCP government promised Wednesday to help the City of Grande Prairie cover the bill to replace the RCMP with its own police service, while Alberta continues to mull the possibility of doing the same.
-
'This place felt like a torture chamber': Melanie Mark stepping down from B.C. legislature
Melanie Mark, an Indigenous member of the British Columbia legislature and two-time cabinet minister, is stepping down as MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, she announced in the legislature Wednesday.
-
Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
-
Haitian group asks Canada to condemn 'racism' in Dominican Republic deportations
A group in Haiti that supports people sent home from the neighbouring Dominican Republic is calling on Canada to raise the alarm about accusations of inhumane and racist treatment of those fleeing chaos.
World
-
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida: police
A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.
-
Lawsuit: Steve Bannon owes $480K for unpaid legal bills
Steve Bannon's latest legal trouble: a lawsuit alleging he stiffed his former lawyers out of more than $480,000.
-
Australian pleads guilty to killing gay American in 1988
An Australian pleaded guilty on Thursday to the manslaughter of an American who fell to his death 35 years ago from a Sydney cliff top that was known as a gay meeting place.
-
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.
-
Jimmy Carter receives accolades from afar, and right at home
Chad Loshbaugh and his seventh-grade son, Theo, were starting a historical tour for their winter break when they heard that former President Jimmy Carter had begun end-of-life care at home.
-
Trump criticizes U.S. federal response to Ohio train derailment
Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as a 'betrayal' during a visit to the village where residents and local leaders are increasingly frustrated more than two weeks after the disaster.
Politics
-
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election target
A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.
-
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
Health
-
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
Federal government 'closely reviewing' Ontario health-care reform bill
The federal government said it is closely reviewing Ontario’s new health-care reform legislation that invests in private clinics.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks
Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream -- less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails.
-
Roscosmos: Russian spacecraft leak caused by external impact
A coolant leak from an uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station resulted from an external impact and not a manufacturing flaw, Russia's space corporation said Tuesday.
-
Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn
Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these "monsters."
Entertainment
-
U.K. museum acquires Bowie's archive, will put it on display
From Major Tom to Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane, the many faces and inspirations of David Bowie are getting a permanent home in London.
-
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: experts
Experts say other streamers are bound to follow Netflix in limiting the unfettered password sharing that has allowed friends, family members and even more extraneous connections like exes and old acquaintances to use the same accounts.
-
Nipsey Hussle's killer gets 60 years to life in prison
A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday sentenced the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle to 60 years to life in prison.
Business
-
How the Bank of Canada decides interest rate hikes after key inflation indicator shows signs of relief
The Bank of Canada may have room to hold interest rates at its next March meeting after one of the key inflation indicators it tracks showed some relief in January.
-
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
-
Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage
Russia clashed with the United States and other Western nations Tuesday over the Kremlin's call for a UN investigation of last September's sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe.
Lifestyle
-
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
-
Starbucks' new drinks have a spoonful of olive oil in every cup
Three olive oil beverages are available for sale at Starbucks cafes in Italy starting this week.
-
Sober for six years: One person's tips for sobriety and happiness
After six years of being sober, one advocate is sharing their tips on how to set boundaries and heal from within.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada renews partnership with Sheldon Kennedy's Respect Group
Hockey Canada says it has renewed and expanded a partnership with Respect Group, an advocacy organization co-founded by former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy.
-
Ex-NFL player recovers after saving his kids from drowning
A former NFL running back said he's on the road to recovery after he nearly died while saving his two children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in the Florida Panhandle.
-
Maple Leafs announce injured defenceman Jake Muzzin won't play again this season
Jake Muzzin won't play again this season.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.