An Australian mother is sharing the heartbreaking story of how her three-year-old son died in her arms this week after choking on a plastic bouncy ball.

Three-year-old Alby Fox Davis died Monday while playing with a bouncy ball he received in a package of party favours for the birthday party his mother had planned for next week.

“The unimaginable” and the ball ended up becoming stuck in Alby’s windpipe, cutting off his breathing, says a fundraiser page set up for his family.

Despite his pregnant mother’s frantic attempts to get the ball out, her son died “within seconds.”

Alby’s mother, Anna Davis, confirmed the death on her Instagram account, the.small.folk, which has more than 95,000 followers and features photos of the family’s “naturally simplified” childhood.

“Yesterday afternoon, our beautiful, beautiful Alby, our darling baby boy, grew wings and flew from this earth,” the post reads.

“Minutes pass like hours and the gaping hole in our lives and hearts is completely incomprehensible. We adore you beyond belief, our sweet little fox. Forever three, forever free.”

A second photo showing Alby laughing in his bed was taken just 40 minutes “before he took his final earthside breath in my arms,” Davis writes.

A crowdfunding page for the Davis and her husband Simon notes that the couple is currently expecting their fourth child and relies on Simon’s income as a supply teacher, as well as income from Anna’s business selling wooden and felt toys and décor items.

“In this time of unfathomable grief, this beautiful family need(s) time to mourn and surround each other in love, without having the financial burdens of daily life and work commitments weighing on their minds,” reads the crowdfunding page, which was set up by a friend

After the campaign raised more than double its goal of US$100,000 in less than 24 hours, Davis thanked her supporters in Thursday’s Instagram post.

“No words could ever express the depths of our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received since our worst nightmare became our daily reality,” she wrote.