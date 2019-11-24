TORONTO – A woman has been charged with murder after her two young daughters were left in a hot car and later died, Australian media reports.

Australia's Queensland Police said they were called to a location in Waterford West, about 30 kilometres south of Brisbane, Saturday afternoon in response to reports that two children had been found inside a car, unresponsive.

The children – a one-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their cause of death has not been released. The temperature in Brisbane peaked at 30 C on Saturday – far hotter than is necessary to potentially cause hyperthermia in anybody left inside a car with the windows rolled up for a prolonged period of time.

Police later said they had arrested a 27-year-old woman "who is known to the girls" on two counts of murder.

According to 9News, the woman is the girl's mother and is believed to have fallen asleep inside the home while her daughters were in the car. The allegations against her have not been tested in court.

HOT CAR DANGER

A study released earlier this year by the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto found that, on average, one child dies in Canada each year after being trapped in an overheated vehicle.

Most of the time, the study found, the deaths happened because a parent or caregiver forgot that the child was inside.

A coroner in Quebec has called on the government to require that all new vehicles sold in Canada contain sensor systems capable of alerting drivers to back-seat passengers.

The advocacy group Kids and Cars tracks reported heatstroke deaths of children who had been left in carsin the U.S. It says there have been 53 thus far in 2019, one shy of the record set in 2018.

According to the group, children are particularly at risk because their bodies heat faster than those of adults.

Experts say parents should never leave children alone in vehicles for any amount of time, regardless of the temperature.

With files from The Canadian Press