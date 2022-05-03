Australian man gets 12 years for murdering gay American more than 30 years ago
An Australian man was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison Tuesday for the 1988 murder of an American who fell off a Sydney cliff that was known as a gay meeting place.
The death of mathematician Scott Johnson was initially called a suicide, but his family pressed for further investigation. A coroner in 2017 found a number of assaults, some fatal, where the victims had been targeted because they were thought to be gay.
Scott White, 51, pleaded guilty in January and could have been sentenced to up to life in prison.
Justice Helen Wilson said she did not find beyond reasonable doubt that the murder was a gay hate crime, an aggravating factor that would have led to a longer sentence. She also said she applied more lenient sentencing patterns in place in New South Wales state in the late 1980s.
He must serve at least eight years and three months in prison before he can be considered for parole.
White was 18 and homeless when he met 27-year-old Los Angeles-born Johnson at a bar in suburban Manly in December 1988 and went with him to a nearby cliff top at North Head.
White’s former wife Helen White told police in 2019 that her then-husband had bragged about beating gay men and had said the only good gay man was a dead gay man.
She told the court on Monday that her husband had told her Johnson had run off the cliff. Scott White told police that he was himself gay and frightened that his homophobic brother would find out.
Wilson said it was not possible to draw any conclusions beyond reason doubt about what had happened at the clifftop.
“The offender hit Dr. Johnson, causing him to stumble backwards and leave the cliff edge,” Wilson said.
“In those seconds when he must have realized what was happening to him, Dr. Johnson must have been terrified, aware that he would strike the rocks below and conscious of his fate,” Wilson added. “It was a terrible death.”
Wilson did not accept the defence lawyers’ argument that Helen White had been motivated to report him to police by a reward.
Under cross-examination on Monday, Helen White denied she had been aware of a 1 million Australian dollar (US$704,000) reward for information on Johnson’s murder when she went to police in 2019. She said she only became aware of a reward when the victim’s brother, Steve Johnson, doubled the sum in 2020.
White had a record of violent crime before and after the murder but had not committed any offence since 2008.
“It should be understood that the court is not sentencing a violent and reckless young man for a targeted attack on a gay man,” Wilson said.
“Because of the lapse of time, the offender is no longer the same angry young man who raised his fists to another on the edge of a cliff. Neither is the court imposing a sentence for a crime motivated by hatred for a particular sector of society. The evidence is too slender to support that,” Wilson added.
She said a sentence for the same crime today would be “much higher.”
White's lawyers have appealed his conviction and hope he will be acquitted of the murder charge in a jury trial.
A coroner ruled in 2017 that Johnson “fell from the clifftop as a result of actual or threatened violence by unidentified persons who attacked him because they perceived him to be homosexual.”
The coroner also found that gangs of men roamed various Sydney locations in search of gay men to assault, resulting in the deaths of some victims. Some men were also robbed.
A coroner had ruled in 1989 that Johnson had taken his own life, while a second coroner in 2012 could not explain how he died.
John has studied at Universities in California and at Cambridge in Britain before moving to Australia in 1986 to live with his Australian partner Michael Noone.
They lived in Canberra where Johnson studied at the Australian National University which posthumously awarded him a PhD. He was staying a Noone’s parents’ Sydney home when he died.
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
BREAKING | Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
Edmonton Oilers drop Game 1 in 4-3 loss to Los Angeles Kings
Phillip Danault scored 14:46 into the third period and the L.A. Kings held off the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-3 win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup on Monday.
Met Gala updates: Kim Kardashian dons US$5M Marilyn Monroe dress
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
Trudeau calls Russian foreign minister's Hitler comments 'ridiculous and unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blasting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for recent comments about the country's goal to 'denazify' Ukraine and a claim that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.
