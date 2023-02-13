Australian inquiry asks whether mom smothered her 4 children

Kathleen Folbigg appears via video link during a convictions inquiry at the NSW Coroners Court, Sydney, May 1, 2019. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP) Kathleen Folbigg appears via video link during a convictions inquiry at the NSW Coroners Court, Sydney, May 1, 2019. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China says more than 10 U.S. balloons flew in its airspace

China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington's accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social