KATHMANDU, Nepal - An expedition organizer says an Australian mountaineer has scaled Mount Everest to become the fastest to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents.
Steve Plain scaled Everest on Monday, completing his mission of climbing the seven peaks in 117 days.
Iswari Poudel of Himalayan Guides Nepal said he got a phone call from the base camp saying that Plain along with two guides reached the 8,850-metre peak at around 7 a.m. and were descending down.
The 36-year-old Plain began his mission by climbing Mount Vinson in Antarctica on Jan. 16.
Polish climber Janusz Kochanski had the previous record of fastest to climb the seven peaks, doing it in 126 days last year.
