OTTAWA -- An Australian expeditioner has been medically evacuated from Antartica in what was a five-day operation.

According to Australian officials, the effort to rescue the expeditioner involved help from United States and Chinese Antacrtic programs, and used “a logistical network of ships, helicopters and planes covering thousands of kilometres in east Antarctica.”

The “complex and challenging” evacuation of the expeditioner from Australia’s Davis research station included having to dispatch a team to build a ski-way, and pick up a doctor from another Antarctic station, before being able to bring the expeditioner back to Australia on Christmas eve.

While the Australian government won’t say what the expeditioner’s medical emergency was, citing privacy, it was not COVID-19 related.

“We’re extraordinarily grateful to the Chinese and U.S. Antarctic programs for the fact that they were able to change their operating models and come to our assistance,” said Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) Director Kim Ellis in a statement.

Ellis also thanked Australian expeditioners for their “courage and resilience and skill.”