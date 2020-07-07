TORONTO -- Police in Australia pulled over a man for allegedly speeding along a highway, only to find out he had been rushing to hospital, believing he was bitten by a poisonous snake that made its way into his vehicle.

Bodycam video of the incident, posted online by the Queensland Police, shows the officer pulling over the driver in Central Queensland, only to discover the driver was in the middle of an apparent emergency.

“A brown snake or a tiger snake is in the back of the ute,” the man tells the officer. “I think it has bitten me. It was in the car with me.”

The driver, identified as “Jimmy,” used a knife and a seatbelt to fend off the snake, which had wrapped around his leg and was trying to bite him.

After killing the snake, Jimmy tossed it in the back of his ute, an Australian term for a pickup truck, and rushed to the nearest hospital.

The officer called an ambulance and paramedics determined that Jimmy was not bitten and was just suffering from shock.

Brown snakes are considered the second-most venomous land snakes on the planet and are responsible for about 60 per cent of the snake-related deaths in Australia.