Australian cardinal George Pell jailed for 6 years for child sex abuse
Cardinal George Pell arrives at an Australian court, in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, March 5, 2018. Pell attended a hearing to determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to try him on sexual abuse charges. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:18AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 8:41PM EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia -- An Australian judge has sentenced the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse to 6 years in prison for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral more than 20 years ago.
Victoria state County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd on Wednesday ordered Cardinal George Pell to serve a minimum of 3 years and 8 months before he is eligible for parole.
Pope Francis' former finance minister was convicted in December of orally raping a 13-year-old choirboy and indecently dealing with the boy and the boy's 13-year-old friend in the late 1990s. The assaults happened just months after Pell became archbishop of Melbourne. A court order had suppressed media reporting the news until last month.
The 77-year-old denies the allegations and will appeal his convictions in June.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Peace talks with Taliban 'best chance' to end war in Afghanistan: analyst
- Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman among those charged in college admissions scheme
- Australian cardinal George Pell jailed for 6 years for child sex abuse
- New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
- Man charged in killing of 9-year-old girl found in duffel bag