Australian brothers airlifted to safety after clinging to floating cooler for hours

Two Australian brothers who clung to a cooler in the ocean for hours were rescued on Feb. 18, after their boat was overturned by a rogue wave near Fraser Island, in Queensland.

According to LifeFlight Australia, which shared video of the rescue operation, the men in their 20s were out fishing when their boat capsized.

They quickly put their life jackets on and activated their emergency position radio system while their boat sank.

The men floated on the cooler for almost four hours before they were found and hoisted to safety. They reportedly suffer no injuries but were taken to the hospital for observation.