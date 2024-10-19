World

    • Australian authorities respond to a reported bomb scare on a New Zealand flight

    An Air New Zealand passenger plane flies on Aug. 23, 2015. (Nick Ut / AP) An Air New Zealand passenger plane flies on Aug. 23, 2015. (Nick Ut / AP)
    MELBOURNE, Australia -

    Australian authorities responded on Saturday to a reported bomb scare on flight from New Zealand to Sydney. Police said there was no threat.

    Air New Zealand flight 247 remained on the Sydney Airport tarmac with its passengers aboard for hours due to a bomb threat, news media reported.

    Australian Federal Police said they had responded to an incident on board an aircraft that was en route to the airport.

    “Investigations are continuing. There is no threat to the community,” a police statement said.

    Air New Zealand said in a statement there was a “security incident” on the flight.

    “We are working with the local authorities and following standard protocols established for such incidents. The safety and security of all passengers and crew is our utmost priority,” an airline statement said.

