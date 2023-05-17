Australia: Truck driver charged after 7 children seriously injured in collision with school bus

In this image made from video, rescue workers help children from a school bus that rolled onto its side on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia, on May 16, 2023. (AuBC / CHANNEL 7 / CHANNEL 9 via AP) In this image made from video, rescue workers help children from a school bus that rolled onto its side on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia, on May 16, 2023. (AuBC / CHANNEL 7 / CHANNEL 9 via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada, South Korea agree to work together on clean-energy supply chains

Canada and South Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding on supply chains for critical minerals and the transition to clean energy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached the agreement with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during an official visit to Seoul today, where they also announced a new youth mobility arrangement.

Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

5 things to know for Wednesday, May 17

The annual pace of inflation rose in April to 4.4 per cent, newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner in Quebec, and WestJet customers hold their breath as a strike notice jeopardizes travel plans.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social