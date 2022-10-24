Australia to reveal economic plan for deteriorating outlook
Australia's new government on Tuesday will propose an economic plan to steer the nation through rising inflation and interest rates while reigning in debt.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his center-left Labor Party's first annual budget for the fiscal year that began in July.
It will be the first budget by a Labor government in nine years and must contend with unprecedented levels of debt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chalmers said rising inflation was the primary influence on how he drafted his economic blueprint.
"The budget will be solid, sensible and suited for the times. It will recognize that in a time of extreme global uncertainty, our best defense is a responsible budget at home," Chalmers told reporters.
"The budget has three objectives: responsible cost-of-living relief, strengthening the economy and beginning the hard yards of budget repair," he added.
The previous conservative government had forecast in its last budget in March a 78 billion Australian dollar ($49 billion) deficit in the current fiscal year.
The new government's forecast more than halves that deficit to AU$36.9 billion ($23.3 billion) thanks mainly to higher prices for commodities including iron ore and coal.
However, slowing economic growth was expected to add to the longer-term difficulty of repaying debt.
The March budget forecast that gross debt as a share of the economic growth would peak in mid-2025 at 44.9%, or AU$1.117 trilllion ($709 billion).
The budget will help families by increasing child care subsidies and gradually increasing paid parental leave entitlements from 18 to 26 weeks, the government said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the budget would provide cost-of-living relief for families without fueling inflation.
"The priority will be on measures that boost the economy, that boost productivity. Cheaper child care does just that. So does paid parental leave," Albanese said.
The government will need to get its budget measures through the Parliament, where compromises may need to be made.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cases of common kids' virus RSV on the rise in Canada
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
A recent genome-wide study found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
BREAKING | John Tory re-elected as Toronto mayor for third term
John Tory has been re-elected to a third term and will now have a chance to become Toronto’s longest serving mayor provided he remains in office for the full four years.
BREAKING | Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa declares Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
BREAKING | Ontario raising foreign homebuyer tax to 25 per cent
Ontario has announced it is raising the non-resident speculation tax on homes purchased by foreign nationals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, effective Tuesday.
Former student warned teachers, teens they were 'going to die' before fatal U.S. shooting
An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, 'You are all going to die!' before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Canada
-
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
-
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to end agreement with World Economic Forum
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.
-
'Another hurtful chapter': VPD officers not attending First Nation's apology ceremony for handcuffing incident
The Heiltsuk First Nation says the decision of two Vancouver police officers not to attend an apology ceremony represents a failure of the department as a whole to take accountability for systemic racism.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa declares Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory re-elected as Toronto mayor for third term
John Tory has been re-elected to a third term and will now have a chance to become Toronto’s longest serving mayor provided he remains in office for the full four years.
World
-
Gang members who killed U.S. consulate worker, 2 others sentenced to life in prison
Three gunmen with the Barrio Azteca gang were sentenced to life imprisonment Monday for killing a U.S. consulate worker, her husband and the husband of another consulate worker in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, officials said.
-
Man who stormed U.S. Capitol with dad gets prison sentence
A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars.
-
Chinese officers charged in alleged plot to obstruct U.S. Huawei probe
Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday.
-
Former student warned teachers, teens they were 'going to die' before fatal U.S. shooting
An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, 'You are all going to die!' before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
-
Australia to reveal economic plan for deteriorating outlook
Australia's new government on Tuesday will propose an economic plan to steer the nation through rising inflation and interest rates while reigning in debt.
-
Chad leader blames protest organizers for civilian deaths
Chad's interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby on Monday said those who organized protests against his two-year extension of power have shown 'the will to start a civil war,' marking his first speech since a violent crackdown on demonstrators left dozens of people dead across the country.
Politics
-
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Health
-
What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
A recent genome-wide study found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including 'Will & Grace' and 'American Horror Story,' has died. He was 67.
-
Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks.
-
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's 'Friends' while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
S&P/TSX composite up by Monday close, U.S. stock markets also up
Canada's main stock index was up Monday, continuing Friday's rally, while U.S. markets were also up. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.45 points at 18,918.40.
Lifestyle
-
Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights
Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
Sports
-
Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title
Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven't done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there.
-
Top-ranked Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.
-
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
Autos
-
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.