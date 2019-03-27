Australia says drug suspect tried to flee country by Sea-Doo
This photo released by the Australian Border Force, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, shows a wanted British man who was apprehended in the Torres Strait attempting to flee Australia on a personal watercraft. (Australian Border Force via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 4:29AM EDT
SYDNEY, Australia -- Australian police say a drug suspect was thwarted in his attempt to flee the country for Papua New Guinea on a motorized personal watercraft.
They say the man had set out Monday from the northern tip of Queensland state and he was carrying enough fuel for the Sea-Doo to make the 140-kilometre (86-mile) trip across the Torres Strait.
An Australian Border Force boat deployed to search for the man found him only a few kilometres from his destination at Saibai Island, an Australian territory south of the New Guinea coast.
They say the 57-year-old British man will be extradited to Western Australia state, where he is wanted on drug-related offences.
