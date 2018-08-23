Australia's ruling party picks Treasurer Scott Morrison as next prime minister
Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison, second left, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, centre, and former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, right, leave the chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, after a vote to refer former Dutton to the High Court to determine whether he is eligible to be a lawmaker, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 10:05PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 23, 2018 11:36PM EDT
CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia government lawmakers on Friday elected Treasurer Scott Morrison as the next prime minister in a ballot that continues an era of extraordinary political instability.
Morrison defeated the key challenger Peter Dutton, a former Cabinet minister, by a vote 45-40.
Dutton's supporters had forced incumbent Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to hold the leadership ballot. Turnbull did not contest the ballot and has said he will quit politics.
