Australia's PM says referendum on republic not his priority
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after elections in May, said Sunday that now was the time not for a change but for paying tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
Many regarded Australians' respect and affection for the late monarch as the biggest obstacle to the country becoming a republic with its own head of state.
Albanese, who describes himself as the first candidate with a "non-Anglo Celtic name" to run for prime minister in the 121 years that the office has existed, had created a new position of Assistant Minister for the Republic and appointed Matt Thistlethwaite to the role in June. Thistlethwaite had said there would be no change in the Queen's lifetime.
"Now is not a time to talk about our system of government," Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Sunday. "Now is the time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth, a life well lived, a life of dedication and loyalty including to the Australian people and for us to honour and grieve."
Albanese has said previously that a republic referendum is not a priority of his first three-year term in government.
During her long reign, the Queen connected to Australia in ways that no monarch before her had done.
In 1954, she became the only reigning British monarch to visit Australia. Such was her star power, an estimated 70% of Australia's population turned out to see her during a punishing two-month itinerary that took her and her husband Prince Philip to 57 towns and cities spread across vast distances. She visited 16 times, the final time in 2011 when she was 85.
Her face is the only monarch to appear on Australian money since decimal currency was introduced in 1966, when Australian dollars and cents replaced British-style pounds, shillings and pence.
Her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Australia's head of state Sunday by the monarch's Australian representative, Gov. Gen. David Hurley, at a protocol-heavy ceremony at Parliament House that ended with a 21-gun salute.
Albanese is already planning a referendum in the current term that would enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Australia's Constitution. While details have yet to be finalized, the voice would provide a mechanism that would allow Indigenous representatives to address Parliament about laws that affect their lives.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton, a monarchist, has similarly avoided questions about why Australia needs a King.
The Australian Republic Movement, an organization that campaigns for Australia to become a republic and is unaffiliated with any political party, was widely criticized over a political statement issued soon after news of the Queen's death.
The statement referred to the Queen's comments surrounding a 1999 referendum that voted to maintain the British monarch as Australia's head of state.
"The Queen backed the right of Australians to become a fully independent nation during the referendum ... saying that she has 'always made it clear that the future of the monarchy in Australia is an issue for the Australian people and them alone to decide, by democratic and constitutional means,"' the statement said.
That referendum largely failed because Australians were divided about what kind of president they wanted. The monarch is represented in Australia by a governor general who in recent decades has always been an Australian citizen. The governor general is appointed by the monarch on the prime minister's advice.
The referendum recommended that the monarch and the monarch's representative be replaced by a president chosen by at least two-thirds of lawmakers in Parliament. But many republicans wanted voters to elect the president as they do in the United States, so joined with monarchists in opposing the republic model then on offer.
The minor Greens party, which is influential in the Senate where no party holds a majority of seats, was also criticized for raising the republic within hours of the Queen's death.
"Now Australia must move forward. We need Treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a Republic," Greens leader Adam Bandt tweeted on Friday. Australia is rare among former British Empire countries in having no treaty with its Indigenous peoples.
Support for the republic movement surged in 1975, when Gov. Gen. John Kerr used Queen Elizabeth II's authority to dismiss Labor Prime Minister Gough Whitlam to end a constitutional crisis. There were suspicions that the British royal family had instructed Kerr to bring down a democratically elected Australian government.
Historian and Whitlam biographer Jenny Hocking fought a four-year legal battle to have correspondence between Kerr and Buckingham Palace released by the National Archive of Australia in 2020. Lower courts accepted that letters between the monarch and governor general, two central figures in Australia's Constitution, were personal and might never be made public.
But the High Court found in Hocking's favour in a 6-1 majority ruling that allowed the letters to be released.
Kerr fired Whitlam to end a month-old Senate deadlock. Kerr appointed Opposition leader Malcolm Fraser caretaker prime minister on condition Fraser immediately called elections, which Labor lost.
While the Queen was the monarch at the time, King Charles III, then Prince Charles, had also influenced Kerr's decision to fire Whitlam, Hocking said.
Charles had been discussing with Kerr the possibility of sacking Whitlam three months before Kerr became the only governor general to bring down an Australian government.
"It's clearly an influence on Kerr's decision to dismiss the government -- no doubt about that," Hocking said. "It's an appalling involvement. It doesn't do anyone service to pretend that's not the case. We need to acknowledge that."
Albanese has said the 1975 crisis reinforced the need for an Australian head of state instead of a British monarch.
John Howard, a monarchist who was prime minister when Australians voted against severing their constitutional ties to their former colonial master, said those ties can survive the Queen's death.
"The strength of the monarchy in Australia was immeasurably increased by the personal popularity of the Queen," Howard said. "That's not to say it won't continue. It will continue in a different form."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days
As the war in Ukraine marked 200 days on Sunday, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia.
Russian presence risking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security: France
The occupation by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is the reason why its security is compromised, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sunday, the French presidency said.
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped amid fighting
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.
Powerful quake hits Papua New Guinea, at least 4 dead
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday killing at least four people, injuring others and damaging property and essential infrastructure.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
In Quebec, the Queen's death raises questions about future of the monarchy in Canada
The mixed reactions in Quebec to the death of Queen Elizabeth II highlight the province’s complex relationship with the monarchy.
Biden honours 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror
President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a sombre commemoration held under a steady rain and paying tribute to 'extraordinary Americans' who gave their lives on one of the nation's darkest days.
U.K. government warns of public safety risks as crowds grow to mourn Queen Elizabeth II
The U.K. government is warning of potential safety risks to the public in London as thousands mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the country prepares for her funeral, among many other commemorative events.
Canada
-
Family of missing Indigenous woman found dead in Vancouver pleads for answers
On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance from downtown Vancouver, Chelsea Poorman's mother and sister released an emotional plea for any information that might help advance the investigation into her death.
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
B.C. First Nations leaders call on King Charles for change as some caught 'between two worlds'
Indigenous leaders are calling on the newly-confirmed King of the Commonwealth and Canada to renounce a controversial colonial policy as British Columbians of mixed heritage face conflicting emotions about the Queen’s death.
-
Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing sexual misconduct allegations
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following during the pandemic due to his commentary on COVID-19, is facing allegations of 'sexually,' 'emotionally' and 'psychologically' abusing students.
-
Calgary officers help break baby bobcat out of a sticky situation
A bizarre rescue involving an angry bobcat and a two-by-four is the talk of a northwest Calgary police district this week.
-
Five workers remain in hospital after explosion last week at Newfoundland refinery
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland says five of eight workers injured in a flash fire at the facility last Friday are still in hospital.
World
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Live coverage: CTV News in the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
CTV News is in the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, covering the commemorative events leading up to and including her state funeral. Follow along for live updates on CTVNews.ca.
-
Russian troops retreat after Ukraine counteroffensive
Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
-
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped amid fighting
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.
-
Russian presence risking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security: France
The occupation by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is the reason why its security is compromised, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sunday, the French presidency said.
-
Powerful quake hits Papua New Guinea, at least 4 dead
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday killing at least four people, injuring others and damaging property and essential infrastructure.
Politics
-
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
-
House of Commons to hold 'special session' Sept. 15 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II
Members of Parliament will return to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a 'special session' to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, the federal government announced Saturday.
-
Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader.
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Health
-
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
Entertainment
-
'Women Talking': How cinematography shows the story of abuse and recovery
Canadian cinematographer Luc Montpellier says portraying abuse and recovery in the highly anticipated film 'Women Talking' required a thoughtful approach, using lighting, colour and different screen formats to show the 'seismic shift' such abuses can create in communities.
-
Canada's top country music artists return to Calgary tonight for CCMA awards show
Canada's top country artists will be honoured in Calgary this evening as the Canadian Country Music Association awards return to the Alberta city.
-
The many faces of the crown: Actors who played the Queen on screen
More than 20 actors have tackled the challenges of playing the Queen in film and on TV over the years before her death.
Business
-
U.S. announces US$40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The United States on Saturday announced US$40 million in aid to buy fertilizer and other key agricultural inputs in time for the next cultivation season in crisis-hit Sri Lanka.
-
Job losses continue for third month, signalling economic slowdown
A rise in the unemployment rate in August, coming on the heels of job losses over the last few months, suggests the economy is beginning to slow amid rising interest rates.
-
Advocates make push for Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail
Rail advocates are dusting off a proposal for passenger train service between Montreal and Boston, riding a renewed interest in train travel to bolster a concept that has been around for more than a decade.
Lifestyle
-
Memorable quotes from Queen Elizabeth II over the years
During her 70 years as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II had many historical occasions in which she addressed the public. CTVNews.ca takes a look at some notable statements made by the Queen during her reign.
-
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
-
The many faces of the crown: Actors who played the Queen on screen
More than 20 actors have tackled the challenges of playing the Queen in film and on TV over the years before her death.
Sports
-
British soccer criticized for cancelling play after Queen's death
British soccer has come under fire for its decision to postpone this weekend's round of fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with some fans questioning the move in contrast to other sports bodies who opted to let play resume.
-
Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for first U.S. Open title, third Grand Slam
Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.