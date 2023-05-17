Australia rules out Quad summit going ahead in Sydney without Biden, but Modi still plans visit

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Naval Base Point Loma, March 13, 2023, in San Diego. Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off later this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific. For part of his trip Biden was initially planning to travel to Australia for a summit with fellow Quad leaders Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Naval Base Point Loma, March 13, 2023, in San Diego. Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off later this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific. For part of his trip Biden was initially planning to travel to Australia for a summit with fellow Quad leaders Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Wednesday, May 17

The annual pace of inflation rose in April to 4.4 per cent, newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner in Quebec, and WestJet customers hold their breath as a strike notice jeopardizes travel plans.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social