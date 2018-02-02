Two men brawling on a Sydney train hugged and made up.

The Jan. 31 incident, captured on video, featured plenty of profanity and insults, some swinging fists, kicks and even some advanced wrestling moves.

But then the younger guy, standing with his shirt ripped open, says to his opponent that he just wanted to go home and had to work the next day.

The older man relented, prompting the first guy to say, “If you don’t mean it, I don’t mean it.” The whole melee ended in a couple of hugs, leaving giggling fellow passengers in awe.