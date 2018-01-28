

The Associated Press





JERUSALEM -- A recording of Benjamin Netanyahu's wife raging at an aide surfaced on Sunday creating a new headache for Israel's embattled premier.

Sara Netanyahu is heard complaining that a gossip column about her did not mention her educational credentials.

She is heard yelling: "I am an ed-u-ca-ted woman! A psy-cho-lo-gist! B.A! M.A!" She is also heard screaming unintelligibly.

The 2009 recording was broadcast on the Walla news site and quickly aired by Israel's leading TV stations.

Media reported that Sara Netanyahu was angered about a 44-word newspaper brief about her helping at a school fundraiser which did not mention her experience as a psychologist.

Sara Netanyahu has long been plagued by allegations of abusive behaviour, squabbling with staff and meddling in state affairs.

The prime minister said on Facebook that the recordings are "part of a wild and violent witch hunt raging against my family."

Earlier this month, a recording emerged of Netanyahu's 26-year-old stay-at-home son Yair joyriding at taxpayer expense to strip clubs with his rich buddies.

The scandals come as police question the prime minister in two cases involving possible bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and says the allegations are part of a political witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.