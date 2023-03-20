Attorneys make divergent closings in trial of Haitian mayor

Former Haitian Mayor Jean Morose Viliena departs federal court, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Boston. Viliena, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. who now lives in Malden, Mass., was sued by three Haitian citizens who say they or their relatives were persecuted by him and his political allies. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Former Haitian Mayor Jean Morose Viliena departs federal court, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Boston. Viliena, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. who now lives in Malden, Mass., was sued by three Haitian citizens who say they or their relatives were persecuted by him and his political allies. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?

The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social