Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday in the Hunter Biden probe, a surprise move that intensifies the investigation into the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.
Garland noted the "extraordinary circumstances" of the matter as he named David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who had already been probing Hunter Biden's financial dealings, as special counsel after plea deal talks in the case broke down.
The sudden turn of events raises fresh questions about the case against Hunter Biden on tax evasion and a gun charge, deepening an investigation that was close to resolution just weeks ago. Weiss had asked to be named special counsel, gaining broad authority to investigate and report out his findings.
It comes as the Justice Department has taken the unprecedented step of indicting former President Donald Trump, who's President Joe Biden's chief rival in next year's election, in two separate cases. It also puts questions about Biden's family at the forefront of the 2024 presidential election.
Speaking at the Justice Department, Garland said he expects the special counsel to work expeditiously in an "even-handed and urgent" manner.
Garland said Weiss, who had been appointed by Trump as U.S. attorney, told him this week the investigation had reached a stage in which he should continue as special counsel.
"Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel," Garland said.
The announcement of a special counsel is a significant development from the typically cautious Garland and provides Weiss with independence, authority and budget to pursue the investigation.
It's not fully clear why the attorney general took the step in appointing a special counsel for the Hunter Biden case, but prosecutors in Delaware also announced Friday that plea deal talks Weiss was pursuing in the tax evasion case had hit an impasse.
In a court filing Friday, Weiss' team said charges would be better filed in California or Washington. Though Garland has said Weiss always had the authority to file outside Delaware, the venue may have been a factor in his request to be named special counsel.
Nevertheless, the announcement ensures the Justice Department's probes of Trump, and now of Biden's youngest son, who used drugs and whose personal entanglements have trailed his father's political career, will carry into election season.
The federal cases differ significantly: Trump has been indicted and is awaiting trial in two separate cases brought by special prosecutor Jack Smith. One is over Trump's refusal to turn over classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The other involves charges of fraud and conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election in the run up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
In the case of Hunter Biden, the president has not been accused or charged with any wrongdoing by prosecutors probing the affairs of his son.
Hunter Biden's attorney Chris Clark said little has changed about their understanding of the situation and the prosecutor's role.
"Whether in Delaware, Washington, D.C., or anywhere else, we expect a fair resolution not infected by politics," Clark said in a statement.
President Biden has said repeatedly he does not talk with his son about business.
Trump's team on Friday questioned the independence of the special counsel Weiss, who he himself had appointed. But a Trump spokesman said the prosecutor should move quickly, and anyone found with wrongdoing "should face the required consequences."
Mike Pence, another Republican rival for the presidency in 2024, told reporters at the Iowa State Fair that he welcomed the special counsel appointment -- as he made his own dig at the Biden family.
"To be honest with you, I can't relate to what his son was doing when he was vice president," said Pence, who served alongside Trump. "When I was vice president, my son was flying an F35 in the Marine Corps defending this country."
Garland said Weiss will have "all the resources he requests" to probe the matter.
Last month, Hunter Biden's plea deal over tax evasion and a gun charge collapsed after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics.
House Republicans had derided that agreement as a "sweetheart" deal as they pushed their own probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
House Republicans have been struggling to connect the son's work to his father, and so far they have not been able to produce evidence to show any wrongdoing.
Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, has been leading the congressional inquiry into Hunter Biden's financial ties and transactions.
Comer joined forces with two chairmen of powerful House committees to launch a larger investigation into claims by two IRS agents who said the Justice Department improperly interfered in the yearslong case.
The Republicans claimed Weiss was being blocked from becoming a special counsel. It's a claim Weiss and the Justice Department denied.
The Kentucky lawmaker has obtained thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family through subpoenas.
Since then, Comer has brought in a former business associate of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, who provided fresh insight during closed-door testimony into how the Democratic president's son capitalized on his relationship with his father, who was then vice president, to court foreign investors.
Archer said Hunter Biden was using the "illusion of access" in Washington. But he offered no tangible evidence that Joe Biden played any role in his son's work beyond saying hello during their daily family calls or as he stopped by a couple of dinners.
Comer joined other Republicans Friday in rejecting the appointment of a special counsel, calling it a "coverup" by the Justice Department, and vowed to continue his own probe.
Special counsels are typically appointed to investigate cases where the Justice Department perceives itself as having a conflict or where it's deemed to be in the public interest.
As special counsels, they aren't subject to day-to-day supervision from the Justice Department, though they are still overseen by the attorney general. They have a budget and, unlike most prosecutors, are expected to produce a report at the end of their investigations explaining their findings and decisions.
Weiss was nominated by Trump to serve as Delaware U.S. attorney in 2017 and was retained after Biden took over so he could continue to oversee the Hunter Biden investigation.
------
Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Nomaan Merchant in Washington and Hannah Fingerhut in Des Moines contributed to this story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Canada's record-breaking wildfire season not losing momentum soon: federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report
Canadian renters have long lamented the increasing prices they see landlords request of tenants, but in July, those totals hit a level unseen in the country's history.
Six Nations leaders say Robbie Robertson gave cultural centre invaluable support
A gesture by late musician Robbie Robertson has drawn attention to a Six Nations community's cultural restoration project and local leaders anticipate it will have a lasting positive impact.
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
'Perfect storm' causing constant delays at Air Canada, despite windfall profits: CEO
A 'perfect storm' of problems lies behind Air Canada's wave of flight delays over the summer, its CEO said, even as the country's largest airline roars back to profitability -- with no sign of slowing down.
Canada
-
'It was a firestorm': Vancouver man with home on Maui describes devastation on island
A Vancouver man who lives part time on the Hawaiian island of Maui has described how an enormous “firestorm” engulfed the town of Lahaina, where at least 53 people were killed by the devastating blaze.
-
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
-
Canada's record-breaking wildfire season not losing momentum soon: federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
-
Cree communities worried about Quebec wildfires' effects on trap lines, wildlife
Cree nation of Chisasibi Chief Daisy House is one of many Indigenous leaders concerned that the wildfires in northern Quebec and across Canada has permanently altered trap lines, wildlife, and other aspects of the environment that are an integral part of their culture.
-
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann
Calgary police have issued an alert about a suspect who did not return to custody following an approved outing earlier this month.
World
-
Hawaii underestimated the deadly threat of wildfire, records show
Hawaii officials released a report last year describing the risk of wildfires to human life with a single word: 'low.' A year and a half later, the catastrophic fires that engulfed Maui and the historic town of Lahaina this week have already become the state’s deadliest natural disaster in more than six decades.
-
China's plans to build a new embassy near the Tower of London stall amid local opposition
China's plans to build a new embassy near the Tower of London have stalled following local opposition to what would be the biggest diplomatic compound in Britain.
-
'It was a firestorm': Vancouver man with home on Maui describes devastation on island
A Vancouver man who lives part time on the Hawaiian island of Maui has described how an enormous “firestorm” engulfed the town of Lahaina, where at least 53 people were killed by the devastating blaze.
-
As flames swallowed Maui, survivors made harrowing escapes
An immigrant cook building a new life. A widow preparing to say goodbye. A couple taking their wedding vows. All were forced to flee as flames swallowed parts of Maui.
-
Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation
A former Catholic priest has admitted to acts of sexual misconduct with a child he met through his pastoral duties.
-
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday in the Hunter Biden probe, a surprise move that intensifies the investigation into the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.
Politics
-
Concrete actions must accompany diverse cabinet: Canada Research Chair
An academic expert on inclusive politics says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move last month to introduce more diversity into his cabinet won't have much effect unless it goes beyond surface-level representation.
-
Canadian industries seek extension on country's human-rights supply chain law
Canadian industries are pushing back against the country's planned January launch date of the Modern Slavery Act, intended to fight forced labour and child labour in supply chains, as mining and apparel trade groups say the government has failed to spell out the details of the law's requirements.
-
Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72. Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.
Health
-
Doctors in England walk off job again as pay dispute with U.K. government shows no progress
Tens of thousands of doctors in England walked off the job Friday for another four days, with growing concerns that their bitter pay dispute with the British government will drag on into the winter.
-
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help
Firefighter and paramedic Mike Camilleri once had no trouble hauling heavy gear up ladders. Now battling long COVID, he gingerly steps onto a treadmill to learn how his heart handles a simple walk.
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
-
Montreal researchers put ChatGPT to the test, tell scientists to beware
Scientists who rely on artificial intelligence when they write their research papers could wind up spreading misinformation, according to a new Montreal study that looked at the quality and accuracy of information specifically from ChatGPT.
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
Entertainment
-
Six Nations leaders say Robbie Robertson gave cultural centre invaluable support
A gesture by late musician Robbie Robertson has drawn attention to a Six Nations community's cultural restoration project and local leaders anticipate it will have a lasting positive impact.
-
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
-
Adam Sandler appears with his whole family in 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' trailer
Netflix released the trailer for "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" on Thursday, and the comedy stars Adam Sandler along with his real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny and his wife Jackie.
Business
-
Some news outlets report difficulty posting on Meta apps amid restriction rollout
News outlets say they've been unable to post on Meta's social media sites some or all of the time since the digital giant began rolling out its restrictions on Canadian news in response to federal legislation.
-
Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left a federal courtroom in handcuffs Friday after a judge revoked his bail after concluding that the fallen cryptocurrency wiz had repeatedly tried to influence witnesses against him.
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Lifestyle
-
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
-
Glass bottle buildings bring tourists to Manitoba community
In the 1980s, a Manitoba coupled named Bob and Dora Cain converted thousands of glass bottles into structures that currently stand in Treherne, Man.
-
Travelling to Maui? Here's how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
Sports
-
Funeral held for fan killed in Athens attack. UEFA President Ceferin to meet Greek PM
A funeral service was held Friday for a Greek soccer fan killed in an attack led by Croatian supporters that has rattled European sporting officials.
-
Preakness officials say they're considering changing the timing of the second Triple Crown race
Preakness officials say they are considering moving the second Triple Crown race back to four weeks after the Kentucky Derby instead of two weeks later, which would change the timing that has been in place for decades.
-
Former big league slugger Jose Bautista is signing a 1-day contract to retire with the Blue Jays
Former big league slugger Jose Bautista is signing a one-day contract so he can retire with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Autos
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.