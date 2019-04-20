Attackers raid family party, kill 13 in Mexico
CTV map shows Mexico.
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 11:34AM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- Police in eastern Mexico say gunmen broke into a family party and opened fire, killing 13 people and wounding at least four others.
The Veracruz state Public Security Department says seven men, five women and a child were killed in the Friday night attack at an events hall in the oil city of Minatitlan near the Gulf of Mexico.
A department statement says the attackers asked for a man called "El Beky," who apparently owns a bar in the city. It's not clear if he was among the dead. Officials say they don't yet know a motive for the shooting.
Federal and state police set up checkpoints in the region to help in the search for the attackers.
