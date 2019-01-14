

Jeff Martin, The Associated Press





ATLANTA -- It was taking more than an hour for passengers to get through domestic checkpoints at the world's busiest airport on Monday, the first business day after security screeners missed paychecks for the first time due to partial government shutdown.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reported the lengthy wait times on its website Monday morning, showing the long waits at all three checkpoints in the domestic terminal.

Airport officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Callers to the Transportation Security Administration's media relations line Monday heard a recorded message saying employees were unable to answer phone calls due to a lapse in federal funding.

Atlanta's wait times stretched well beyond what the TSA says most passengers have endured since the shutdown began. The message said 99.9 per cent of passengers nationally waited less than 30 minutes to get through security on Friday, and 95 per cent waited less than 15 minutes.

The message adds that security standards "remain uncompromised" at the nation's airports.

Still, airports are having to make adjustments. Miami International Airport closed one of its terminals for part of Saturday and Sunday because many TSA workers as usual were calling in sick.

In Atlanta, Monday's long wait times come with less than three weeks remaining before the city hosts one of the world's biggest sporting events. Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3 is expected to bring hordes of travellers to Atlanta for the game and days of concerts and related events.