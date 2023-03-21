At Ukraine's front, police try to evacuate holdout families

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau hoodwinked everyone on climate change

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has just released a new report and its alarming conclusions are a must-read for anyone who cares about what kind of planet we’re going to leave to our kids, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.

Gwyneth Paltrow's trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow's trial is set to begin on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing in Utah at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.

