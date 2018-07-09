

The Associated Press





A four-year-old in Georgia and a two-year old in Texas are dead, and a four-year-old is in hospital in South Carolina, after all three boys suffered self-inflicted gunshot wounds over the weekend. Here's what we know:

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a 4-year-old boy shot and killed himself.

Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr. tells news outlets that Justin Foss Jr. was pronounced dead Saturday morning after what appears to be an accidental shooting. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office records show that 27-year-old Justin Foss Sr. was booked Saturday on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

HOUSTON -- Police in Houston say a 2-year-old boy is dead after he apparently found a loaded gun in his home and shot himself in the head.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in northwest Houston. Police Capt. David Angelo says investigators are still piecing together what happened, but that they believe the boy found the unsecured gun, pointed it at his head and pulled the trigger.

The child was pronounced dead at Texas Children's Hospital.

Angelo says investigators found a 9 mm pistol on a couch in the home's living room.

He says the boy's parents were home at the time of the shooting, and that an investigation is underway to determine whether any charges should be filed.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Two parents are under arrest after their 4-year-old son shot himself with his mother's gun in a South Carolina hotel.

News outlets report Myrtle Beach police have charged Heather Lynn Odom and Jeremy Barrett with child neglect after the boy shot himself in the head around 7 p.m. Saturday. The mother called it a tragic accident during her bond hearing on Sunday.

Investigators said the boy found the .38-calibre handgun in Odom's purse while she and Barrett were in another room in the hotel suite.

Police said the boy was in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. A detective said the Department of Social Services is working with the grandparents about the boy's care.