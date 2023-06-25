At least three dead and five injured at early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri
At least three people have been found dead, and at least five others are thought to be injured, police in Missouri said while investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. when they found three shooting victims -- two men and one woman -- dead in a parking lot and in the street, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.
Police were told that five other shooting victims with injuries that were not life-threatening arrived at various hospitals by private vehicles or ambulance, the department said. "Preliminary information indicates there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot at the intersection when the victims were shot," the department said.
The investigation indicates the gathering took place outside an auto mechanic shop that is known to host informal after hours gatherings, though there is not a licensed club, bar or restaurant at that location, police spokesperson Jake Becchina said in an email.
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Twitter, "My condolences to the families of three people killed in a shooting this morning at an apparent after-hours gathering near 57 and Prospect. If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed."
There were no immediate arrests, Becchina said. He added that police also responded to a nearby shooting on Prospect Avenue near 31st Street around 3 a.m. where at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
Celebration and protest erupts during Canada's largest Pride parade in Toronto
Bubbles filled the sky and cheers rang through the streets of Toronto on Sunday as thousands of colourfully-clad revelers at Canada's largest Pride parade voiced their support for a community facing rising levels of hate and intolerance.
Rising number of wildfires trigger poor air quality warnings in Ontario, Quebec
Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday causes many events to be cancelled
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky, causing outdoor events to be cancelled or modified and many outdoor amenities to be closed.
