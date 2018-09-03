

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police say three people are in critical condition and eight people have been shot following a shooting at an apartment complex in southern California.

Officers were called to the common area of the complex in San Bernardino, Calif. at about 10:45 p.m. PDT.

Police initially said 10 adults had been shot, but have since revised the number of victims to eight, including a 17-year-old.

"We believe that there was an exchange of gunfire," San Bernardino Police Captain Richard Lawhead told reporters at the scene. "I can tell you multiple shots were fired, I don't want to guess how many."

Lawhead said handguns and rifles appear to have been used in the shooting, although no firearms have been recovered.

"We do have some people that have been transported to the station for investigative purposes, so we hope that they will yield information for us,” he added.

Witnesses around the area told CNN they heard upwards of 20 shots and a motorcycle speed away from the area.

"I heard a lot of gunshots,” one witness said. “Anybody who got shot probably should’ve died.”

Officers have yet to identify any suspects.

With files from CNN