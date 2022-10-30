At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

Rescuers work at night after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, on Oct.30, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident. (AP Photo/Rajesh Ambaliya) Rescuers work at night after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, on Oct.30, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident. (AP Photo/Rajesh Ambaliya)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported. Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state's Morbi district collapsed.

Rescuers work at night after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, on Oct.30, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident. (AP Photo/Rajesh Ambaliya)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social