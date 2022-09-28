At least 6 people wounded in shooting at school in Oakland, Calif.
At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials said.
The scene of the shooting was "no longer active," according to Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly. Paramedics had transported six patients to hospitals, all with gunshot wounds, according to Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that all of the wounded were adults and the shooting happened at Sojourner Truth Independent Study, an alternative K-12 school.
Officials didn't say if any of the victims might be students age 18 or older.
Three of the wounded were in critical condition at Highland Hospital in Oakland, the other three were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley and their conditions were not known, officials said.
John Sasaki, a spokesperson for Oakland Unified School District, said in a statement that district officials "do not have any information beyond what Oakland Police are reporting." He said the Sojourner Truth Independent Study headquarters has no students and is located on the same block as three other schools.
Television footage showed dozens of police cars and yellow tape on the street outside the school and students leaving nearby campuses.
City Council Member Treva Reid said investigators told her the shooting may be tied to rising "group and gang violence."
Oakland Police Capt. Casey Johnson confirmed in a brief news conference that six people were shot, and didn't answer any questions.
City Council Member Loren Taylor, who was outside the school, declined to confirm any details about the incident, telling KTVU-TV, "Guns were on our school campuses where our babies were supposed to be protected."
