At least 6 people wounded in shooting at school in Oakland, Calif.

Yellow crime tape blocks off an area on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Yellow crime tape blocks off an area on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social