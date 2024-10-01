World

    • At least 6 dead in suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv

    JERUSALEM -

    At least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said.

    They said two "terrorists" started a killing spree on the Tel Aviv light rail and continued on foot before being killed by civilians and inspectors using personal pistols. There has been no claim of responsibility but Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said they were Palestinians from the West Bank city of Hebron.

    The hardline Smotrich said he will demand of the cabinet that members of the suspects' families be deported to Gaza and their homes destroyed.

    The attack took place minutes before Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.

    TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire.

    Israel's MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7:01 p.m. (1601 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

    Medics and paramedics provided on-site treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, MDA said.

    (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Mark Heinrich, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

