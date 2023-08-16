At least 55 dead following clashes between rival factions in Libya

Smoke rises amid clashes between armed factions in Tripoli, Libya, on August 15. (Stringer/Reuters via CNN) Smoke rises amid clashes between armed factions in Tripoli, Libya, on August 15. (Stringer/Reuters via CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social