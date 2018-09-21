At least 5 stabbed at NYC day care centre
Police in New York say at least five people, including three infants, were stabbed at an overnight day care centre in Queens. (ABC News)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 7:03AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 21, 2018 8:34AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Police say five people, including three infants, were stabbed at an overnight day care centre in New York City.
Authorities say the stabbings happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in Queens.
A 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-old girl were stabbed in the abdomen, and a 20-day-old girl suffered cuts to her ear, chin and lip.
Police say the father of a child at the centre and a woman who worked there were also stabbed. All are in critical but stable condition.
A 52-year-old woman was found in the basement of the home in the Flushing neighbourhood. Police say she had slashed her own wrist and is in custody at a hospital.
Charges are pending. Police say a butcher knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene.
A motive hasn't been determined. It isn't clear whether the day care centre was licensed.