At least 5 dead and 7 wounded in clashes inside crowded Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

In this Friday, May 5, 2017 photo, a general view, foreground, of the Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) In this Friday, May 5, 2017 photo, a general view, foreground, of the Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social