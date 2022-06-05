At least 49 dead in 2nd day of Bangladesh cargo depot fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, in Chittagong, 216 kilometres (134 miles) southeast of Dhaka, Bangladesh, early on June 5, 2022. Several people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the fire the cause of which could not be immediately determined. (AP Photo) Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, in Chittagong, 216 kilometres (134 miles) southeast of Dhaka, Bangladesh, early on June 5, 2022. Several people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the fire the cause of which could not be immediately determined. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'

Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington

Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social