At least 40 killed in blast at Pakistan political rally
A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country's northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, police and health officials said. At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded.
Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion took place.
AP video showed wounded people being carried from the scene in the chaotic aftermath of the explosion.
Adam Khan, 45, was hit by splinters in his leg and both hands. He said it was around 4 p.m. when the the explosion knocked him to the ground.
"There was all dust and smoke around and I was under the some injured people from where I hardly (could stand) up but only to see chaos and some scattered limbs," he said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group operates across the border in Afghanistan.
Initially, police said 10 people were killed but later more bodies arrived at a local hospital bringing the death toll to 40. Khan said some of the wounded were in critical condition and the death toll could rise.
The JUI workers convention was arranged in a hall close to a market but later tents were added because of the large number of supporters who turned out. The venue was being guarded by party volunteers dressed in camel-coloured traditional garb called Shalwar Qameez and holding batons.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said an initial investigation suggested a suicide bomber sneaked into the venue despite the security provided by party volunteers. He said explosives experts were combing the scene to preserve evidence.
District health officer Dr. Faisal Khan said 40 bodies and 150 wounded from the blast were at Khar's main hospital. Some of the wounded were in critical condition and were being transferred to a facility in Peshawar and the adjoining district of Dir.
Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and other leaders condemned the attack and asked officials to provide all possible assistance to the wounded and the bereaved families.
Maulana Ziaullah, the local chief of Rehman's party, was among the dead. Senator Abdur Rasheed and former lawmaker Maulana Jamaluddin were also on the stage but escaped unhurt. Party officials said Rehman was not at the rally.
Rasheed, the regional chief of the party, said the attack was an attempt to remove JUI from the field before parliament elections in November but he said such tactics will not work.
Rehman is considered to be a pro-Taliban cleric and his political party is part of the coalition government in Islamabad. Meetings are being organized across the country to mobilize supporters for the coming elections.
"Many of our fellows lost lives and many more wounded in this incident. I will ask the federal and provincial administrations to fully investigate this incident and provide due compensation and medical facilities to the affected ones," he said.
Mohammad Wali said he was listening to a speaker address the crowd when the huge explosion temporarily deafened him.
"I was near the water dispenser to fetch a glass of water when the bomb exploded throwing me away to the ground," he said. "We came to the meeting with enthusiasm but ended up at the hospital seeing crying wounded people and sobbing relatives taking bodies of their loved ones."
Bajur, once used to be a tribal region but now a district, has been a safe haven for Islamic militants until recent years when Pakistani military carried out massive operations to eliminate militancy from the tribal region. Militants still strike attacking security forces and civilians often.
------
Riaz Khan reported from Peshawar, Pakistan.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Transportation Safety Board begins investigation into Alberta plane crash that left 6 dead
RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Calgary. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is sending investigators to the scene.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as a man police identified as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction.
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
Canada
-
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
-
Transportation Safety Board begins investigation into Alberta plane crash that left 6 dead
RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Calgary. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is sending investigators to the scene.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as a man police identified as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
World
-
At least 40 killed in blast at Pakistan political rally
A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country's northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, police and health officials said. At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded.
-
An overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1 and temporarily closes an airport
Three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours on Sunday, Russian authorities said, injuring one person and prompting a temporary closure of traffic in and out of one of four airports around the Russian capital.
-
Pope urges Russian 'brothers' to restore Black Sea grain deal
Pope Francis on Sunday called on Russia to reverse its decision to abandon the Black Sea grain deal, under which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the ongoing war.
-
Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN over 'the Big Lie' dismissed in Florida
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that references in news articles or by the network's hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as 'the Big Lie' was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.
-
Large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 10 people and wounds dozens
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least ten people and wounded dozens, officials said.
-
The French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through the capital
Thousands of people backing the coup in Niger marched through the streets of the capital denouncing the country's former colonial power, and setting a door at the French Embassy ablaze on Sunday before the army broke up the crowd.
Politics
-
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
-
Federal government posts $1.5B surplus for first two months of fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $1.5 billion in April and May, the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
Health
-
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
-
Canada issues recall of more caffeinated drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
Sci-Tech
-
Flying taxis are coming – eventually, to an exclusive few
Air taxis, long hyped as the next giant leap in short-haul passenger transport, are coming closer to a vertiport near you – even as skepticism deepens over their ability to change commuter behaviour and emissions output, and overcome questions of safety, both real and perceived.
-
Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account
Social media platform X reinstated the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.
-
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Entertainment
-
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
-
Remembering SARSfest, the concert that revived Toronto, 20 years later
Twenty years ago, Toronto was reeling from the deadly SARS epidemic that severely impacted the local economy.
-
10 people died at the Astroworld music festival two years ago. What happens now?
Nearly two years after 10 people were crushed to death during the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival, no charges have been filed even though some people, including event workers, expressed safety concerns.
Business
-
Metro workers latest to strike as Canada sees a wave of job actions
Thousands of unionized Metro grocery workers walked off the job Saturday in what is the latest in a series of strike actions taken across the country in the past year, from liquor store employees to port workers.
-
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
-
Flying taxis are coming – eventually, to an exclusive few
Air taxis, long hyped as the next giant leap in short-haul passenger transport, are coming closer to a vertiport near you – even as skepticism deepens over their ability to change commuter behaviour and emissions output, and overcome questions of safety, both real and perceived.
Lifestyle
-
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
-
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
-
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
Sports
-
Canada's Summer McIntosh, 16, gets second gold medal at swimming worlds in Japan
Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh should be a star at next year's Paris Olympics, and she showed why Sunday on the closing day of the swimming world championships in Japan.
-
Verstappen looks unstoppable as he enters the F1 break with a massive lead
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters the mid-season break in unstoppable form, after emphatically winning the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Canada and Australia face off at FIFA Women's World Cup with elimination on the line
The exit door at the FIFA Women's World Cup could swing open for Canada on Monday. Or the Canadians could use it to usher out co-host Australia. The stakes couldn't be higher on the final day of Group B play.
Autos
-
F1 leader Verstappen wins rain-hit Belgian GP sprint race. Piastri is second
Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points.
-
Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of F-150 pickup trucks in Canada, U.S. over parking brake issue
Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of newer model Ford pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. due to an issue with electric parking brakes.
-
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales
Tesla is ramping up efforts to open showrooms on tribal lands where it can sell directly to consumers, circumventing laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favour of the dealership model.