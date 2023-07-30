At least 40 killed in blast at Pakistan political rally

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 35 people and wounding more, police said. (Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP) In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 35 people and wounding more, police said. (Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP)

