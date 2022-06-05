At least 38 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, in Chittagong, 216 kilometres (134 miles) southeast of Dhaka, Bangladesh, early on June 5, 2022. Several people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the fire the cause of which could not be immediately determined. (AP Photo) Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, in Chittagong, 216 kilometres (134 miles) southeast of Dhaka, Bangladesh, early on June 5, 2022. Several people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the fire the cause of which could not be immediately determined. (AP Photo)

At least 38 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh killed at least 38 people and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reported Sunday, as firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control.

