At least 36 dead as bus veers off cliff in Peru
Injured persons are evacuated aboard a helicopter after a bus crash in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff. (AP Photo/Diego Ramos)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 12:07PM EST
LIMA, Peru -- Police say at least 36 people were killed when a double-deck bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 metres (about 650 feet) down a cliff in southern Peru.
Highway Police chief Jorge Castillo tells The Associated Press that the death toll could rise. Police say at least 34 people are injured.
The accident took place before dawn Wednesday near the province of Camana.
The cause wasn't immediately known, but accidents caused by reckless driving on poorly maintained mountain roads claim dozens of lives every year in Peru. In January 52 people were killed in the country..s worst road fatality in four decades.
