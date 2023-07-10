At least 300 people travelling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing, aid group says
At least 300 people travelling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing, a Spanish aid group said Monday.
Two boats departed from Mbour city on June 23 carrying about 100 people and a third left the southern town of Kafountine four days later with approximately 200 people, said Helena Maleno Garzon, co-ordinator for Walking Borders (Caminando Fronteras).
"The most important thing is to find those people. There are many people missing in the sea, this isn't normal, we need more planes to look for them," she told The Associated Press.
There has been no contact with the boats since their departure, she said. The Spanish and Senegalese authorities didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Atlantic migration route is one of the deadliest in the world, with nearly 800 people dying or going missing in the first half of this year, according to Walking Borders.
In recent years the Canary Islands has become one of the main destinations for people trying to reach Spain, with a peak of more than 23,000 migrants arriving in 2020, according to Spain's interior ministry. In the first six months of this year, more than 7,000 migrants and refugees reached the Canaries.
Boats that go missing often aren't documented. Some are never found or are discovered across the world years later. Earlier this year, an AP investigation found that in 2021 at least seven migrant boats from northwest Africa, likely trying to reach the Canary Islands, drifted to the Caribbean and Brazil.
The boats mainly travel from Morocco, Western Sahara and Mauritania, with fewer coming from Senegal, the Spanish aid group said. However, since June at least 19 boats from Senegal have arrived in the Canary Islands, it said.
Many factors such as ailing economies, a lack of jobs, extremist violence, political unrest and the impact of climate change push migrants to risk their lives on overcrowded boats to reach the Canaries. Last month in Senegal, at least 23 people were killed during weeks of protests between opposition supporters and police.
The missing boats follow one of the deadliest migrant drownings last month, in which more than 500 people are presumed dead off the coast of Greece. Criticism has mounted over Europe's years-long failure to prevent such tragedies.
Maleno of the Spanish aid group said she has been in contact with the Moroccan, Spanish and Mauritanian marines and that more needs to be done to look for the missing boats.
"Imagine if there (were) 300 American people missing at sea. What (would) happen? Many planes will look for them," she said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Canada will more than double military presence in Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his third visit to Latvia today, where he's set to meet with the country's leaders and with Canadian troops.
How many Russians have died in Ukraine? Data shows what Moscow hides
Nearly 50,000 Russian men have died in the war in Ukraine, according to the first independent statistical analysis of Russia's war dead, two independent Russian media outlets working with a data scientist from Germany's Tubingen University, said.
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
Montreal student gets surgery in Kingston, Ont. after 15 hour wait in Montreal ER
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
Here's how often you should reapply sunscreen, according to an expert
Fun in the sun could lead to sunburn, or worse, DNA damage, one dermatologist says. To avoid any skin irritation this summer, here’s when you should apply sunscreen and how much to use.
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Canada
-
BREAKING
-
-
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg to discuss use of new health dollars, affordability
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg today in which the chaos in Canada's health care systems will be front and centre.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Passengers quickly removed from plane above vehicle fire on Montreal airport tarmac
Montreal firefighters were called to the grounds of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport Sunday afternoon after a fire erupted on the tarmac. A vehicle caught fire while it was underneath an airplane at around 3:25 p.m.
World
-
Presidents of Serbia, Montenegro agree to patch up strained relations between historic allies
The presidents of Serbia and Montenegro agreed Monday to try to patch up strained relations between the historic Balkan allies.
-
-
Biden is off to Windsor Castle to have tea with King Charles and promote clean energy
Biden and Charles will use their visit to bring attention to climate issues, hosting a forum that will focus on how to encourage private companies to engage in more clean energy efforts, specifically in developing economies.
-
NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine's possible entry may be the biggest challenge
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO's much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.
-
U.S. drone strike kills an Islamic State group leader in Syria, the Defense Department says
A U.S. drone strike killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria hours after the same MQ-9 Reaper drones were harassed by Russian military jets over the western part of the country, according to the Defense Department.
-
Myanmar violence and sea disputes to dominate ASEAN talks joined by U.S., Russian and Chinese envoys
Myanmar's prolonged civil strife, tensions in the disputed South China Sea and concern over arms buildups in the region are expected to dominate the agenda when Southeast Asia's top diplomats gather for talks this week in Indonesia.
Politics
-
-
-
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
Health
-
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
At least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, forcing children and teens across the U.S. to travel out of state for care.
-
-
Indigenous men diagnosed with more advanced prostate cancer, Canadian study says
Indigenous men have more serious and later-stage prostate cancer when they're diagnosed than non-Indigenous men, a new Canadian study says.
Sci-Tech
-
-
Several planets including Jupiter, Mars to be visible in night sky near moon this month
The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth's neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.
-
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Entertainment
-
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
-
Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
-
'Insidious 5' topples 'Indiana Jones' before 'Mission: Impossible' launches
Indiana Jones' reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theatres, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth: 'Insidious: The Red Door.'
Business
-
-
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
-
Global cyberattack affected some U.S. Sun Life customers’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
Lifestyle
-
-
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
-
'A very beautiful city': Omaha couple loves Winnipeg vacation
An American couple that recently came to Winnipeg for their summer vacation says people here seemed surprised at their destination choice, but it ultimately turned out to be a good one.
Sports
-
-
Canada's Shapovalov falls to Safiullin in fourth-round match at Wimbledon
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the men's draw at Wimbledon after suffering a fourth-round, four-set loss to Roman Safiullin of Russia on Sunday.
-
Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday as two-time champion Tadej Pogacar further reduced the gap with overall leader Jonas Vingegaard.
Autos
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.