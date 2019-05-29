At least 21 dead, 30 injured after tour bus crash in Mexico
In the photo provided by the Civil Protection Office of Veracruz, rescue personnel work in the recovery efforts at a deadly road accident between a bus and a semi-trailer, on a mountain road in Veracruz state, Mexico, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mexican officials say a tour bus and a semi-trailer collided. The bus rolled over and caught fire, killing at least 21 people and injuring 30. (Civil Protection Office of Veracruz via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 10:35PM EDT
XALAPA, Mexico -- A tour bus and a semi-trailer collided Wednesday on a mountain road in the Mexican state of Veracruz, and the bus rolled over and caught fire, killing at least 21 people and injuring 30, officials said.
Roberto Hernandez, the civil defence director for Nogales township, said the bus turned onto one side and the ground blocked its exit doors.
Initial reports said 20 people were killed, but state civil defence director Guadalupe Osorno said one injured person died later.
Authorities said both vehicles were westbound when they apparently collided in a mountainous area known as Cumbres de Maltrata. Both caught fire.
In April 2006, a bus carrying religious pilgrims in the same area ran off the highway and tumbled down a steep ravine, killing 65 people.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump denies knowing plan to hide USS John McCain during his Japan trip
- At least 21 dead, 30 injured after tour bus crash in Mexico
- Pelosi slams Facebook for not removing altered video
- French 'MeToo' founder sued for slander by man she accused
- 7 dead, 21 missing after sightseeing boat sinks in Hungary