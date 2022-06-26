At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

People stand behind a police cordon outside a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday morning. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams. (AP Photo) People stand behind a police cordon outside a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday morning. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social